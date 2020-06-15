

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WhatsApp, the chat serviced owned by social media giant Facebook Inc. (FB), has announced plans to launch digital payments in Brazil.



'We're excited to announce that starting today we're bringing digital payments to WhatsApp users in Brazil. People will be able to send money securely or make a purchase from a local business without leaving their chat,' WhatsApp said in a blog post Monday.



Facebook will run digital payments on WhatsApp through Facebook Pay, the payments service launched last year. WhatsApp Pay will be free for using to make purchases and send money.



Facebook did not say when WhatsApp Pay will roll out to other countries. The company said it is looking 'forward to bringing it to everyone as we go forward.'



