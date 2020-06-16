

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will on Tuesday wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The BoJ is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at-0.1 percent, although it may introduce other means of stimulus.



The Reserve Bank of Australia will release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on June 2. At the meeting, the RBA left its key interest rate and the target yield on three-year government bonds unchanged - maintaining the cash rate and the targeted yield on the bonds of 25 basis points.



Australia also will see Q1 figures for house prices; in the three months prior, house prices were up 3.9 percent on quarter and 2.5 percent on year.



New Zealand will see Q2 figures for the consumer confidence index from Westpac Bank; in the three months prior, the index score was 104.2.



Indonesia will see April numbers for retail sales; in the previous month, sales were down 4.5 percent on year.



Hong Kong will see unemployment data for May, with forecasts putting the jobless rate at 54 percent - up from 5.2 percent in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de