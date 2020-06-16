

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ClearSign Technologies Corp. (CLIR) - The nanocap company surged over 163% in extended trading session on Monday. ClearSign Technologies announced it has received a purchase order from ExxonMobil to fabricate and install the company's ClearSign Core process burners at its Baytown, Texas refinery. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



WW International Inc. (WW) - The parent company of Weight Watchers jumped about 10 after the bell on Monday. The company said its digital subscriptions increased 7% to 4.9 million from a year ago. The company also announced that phased re-openings of studio locations are underway.



'Starting in the middle of April 2020, digital recruitment trends returned to growth on a weekly basis, compared to the prior year period,' WW said in a statement. 'This weekly growth trend has accelerated since then and is now trending ahead of the weekly recruitment growth rates in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 prior to the escalation of COVID-19 in mid-March.'



Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) - The nanocap oil and natural gas company surged over 230% on extended trading hours Monday. Mid-Con reported first-quarter net income of $1.6 million or $0.07 per share compared to a loss of 4.9 million or $3.19 per share. The oil and natural gas producer posted revenue of $38.5 million, up from $3.0 million last year. The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company reported adjusted earnings of $0.70 cents per share.



Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) - The holding company for the Huntington National Bank slipped nearly 18% on Monday after hours. The banking company provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services.



AVEO Oncology (AVEO) - The biopharmaceutical company slipped 5% in extended trading session Monday. The company announced it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $40 million of shares.



Urban One, Inc. (UONE) - The company tanked over 20% on Monday after hours despite no stock-related news to impact the shares. Urban One, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital.



