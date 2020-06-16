

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile continued to battle network outages Monday, which began in the mid-afternoon in several major U.S. cities and continued into the evening. Calls and some text messaging appear to be the functions most widely affected.



According to the tech-issue tracker DownDetector, the hardest-hit areas have been on the East Coast, including major cities like New York, Atlanta and Miami, as well as L.A. and Chicago.



Neville Ray, T-Mobile's president of technology, tweeted, 'Our engineers are working to resolve a voice and data issue that has been affecting customers around the country. We're sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have this fixed shortly.'



In a tweet sent shortly after 6 p.m. ET, Ray said the company was still working to fix calls and texts, He recommended customers to use apps like FaceTime, WhatsApp and iMessage to communicate.



