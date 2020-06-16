

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Nokia corp. (NOK) were gaining around 4 percent in Finland after the company announced Tuesday two contracts from Chinese social media and online gaming firm Tencent and search engine Baidu, for data center interconnect or DCI network solutions.



Under the deals, cloud service providers Tencent and Baidu will build out their software-defined DCI infrastructure, providing them with the dynamic, massive-scale optical bandwidth needed to support growing cloud operations in China and the US.



Tencent and Baidu are major webscale operators in China. They have large cloud operations in China and abroad to support their global businesses.



Nokia's webscale DCI solutions, which are based on the Nokia 1830 Photonic Service Interconnect or PSI and powered by the Nokia Photonic Service Engine (PSE), are also enabling webscale operators in China to support edge cloud applications.



Nokia said its webscale DCI solution is now present in 13 of China's webscale providers, supporting applications from e-commerce to search and online gaming 16 June 2020



Nokia shares were trading at 3.89 euros, up 3.67 percent.



