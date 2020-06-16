

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NOW Health Group, Inc. is recalling NOW Real Food Raw Macadamia Nuts citing potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.



The recall involves NOW Real Food Raw Macadamia Nuts, Unsalted, 8 oz. Pouch with product Code 7119, and Lot#3141055. The lot with best buy date of January 2021 was distributed online and in retail stores across the United States.



The recall does not include any other NOW Real Food products.



Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. The infection can also result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.



The recall was initiated after the Bloomingdale, Illinois-based company, while doing a routine sampling, found the bacteria in a later lot of finished product that contained the same lot of raw material as used in the recalled lot. The later lot was not released and remains in a quarantined state.



The company has not received any reports of illnesses in connection with the recalled product.



Consumers can return the products for a full refund.



In similar incidents, New Hoque and Sons, Inc. in late May recalled Radhuni Curry Powder distributed in New York City for Salmonella concerns.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de