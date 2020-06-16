

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - French grocery retailer Carrefour (CRERF, CRRFY, 0NPH.L) and Google said that they have launched a voice-based e-commerce grocery shopping service in France.



The service is based on the Google Assistant and is available on smartphones and compatible smart speakers and connected screens. The service is part of a partnership between the two companies signed in June 2018.



The Google Assistant allows the user to add items to their shopping list by voice using common words such as butter, milk and cheese. Then, it converts the list into a cart of products available for sale on carrefour.fr.



once the shopping cart is confirmed on the Google Assistant, the customer moves seamlessly to Carrefour's e-commerce site to finalize their order, confirm their slot and delivery method, pay and take advantage of their loyalty benefits, Carrefour said in a statement.



