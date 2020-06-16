

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The FDA has given clearance to Akili Interactive's EndeavorRx, a video game, as a prescription treatment for children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.



EndeavorRx, which is built on the Akili Selective Stimulus Management engine core technology, is indicated to improve attention function as measured by computer-based testing in children ages 8-12 years old with primarily inattentive or combined-type ADHD, who have a demonstrated attention issue, according to the Company.



In clinical studies, EndeavorRx has shown to improve attention function, and it represents the first-of-its-kind non-drug treatment option for ADHD.



Commenting on the FDA clearance, Eddie Martucci, chief executive officer of Akili, said, 'We're proud to make history today with FDA's decision. With EndeavorRx, we're using technology to help treat a condition in an entirely new way as we directly target neurological function through medicine that feels like entertainment. Families are looking for new ways to help their children with ADHD'.



