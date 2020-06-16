

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New coronavirus cases continued to fall significantly for the second consecutive day in the United States.



With 18307 cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases in the country increased to 2,114,026, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest update on Tuesday.



This was 3000 less than the number of new infections recorded in the previous day.



Also, the United States recorded comparatively lower coronavirus-related daily death toll of 384 in the past 24 hours.



It took the total number of COVID-19 casualties in the country to 116127.



In contrast to the overall picture in the country, States in the South, West and Southwest are seeing upticks in their coronavirus case counts.



Cases are rapidly rising in South Carolina, Florida, Arizona and Texas.



New York Governor Andrew Cuomo urged local officials to enforce social-distancing rules after widespread reports of violations over the weekend.



With 276 new deaths reporting in a single day, the total death toll in the state rose to 30856, and the number of infections crossed 383000.



New Jersey (12708 deaths, 167103 infections), Michigan (6018 deaths, 66085 infections), Massachusetts (7647 deaths, 105690 infections), Louisiana (3018 deaths, 47172 infections), Illinois (6326 deaths, 133016 infections), Pennsylvania (6243 deaths, 83589 infections), California (5114 deaths, 155726 infections), Connecticut (4204 deaths, 45235 infections), Texas (2001 deaths, 90211 infections), Georgia (2494 deaths, 58414 infections), Virginia (1552 deaths, 54886 infections), Maryland (2947 deaths, 62032 infections), Florida (2938 deaths, 77326 infections), Indiana (2433 deaths, 40430 infections), Ohio (2575 deaths, 41576 infections), Colorado (1605 deaths, 29284 infections), Minnesota (1335 deaths, 30693 infections), Arizona (1203 deaths, 36844 infections)and Washington (1220 deaths, 26158 infections) are the other worst-affected U.S. states.



The Food and Drug Administration revoked its emergency authorization for two malaria drugs - chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine - to treat Covid-19 in hospitalized patients.



Meanwhile, the global cases topped 8 million Tuesday.



