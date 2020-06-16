

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Oracle Corp. (ORCL) announced earnings for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $3.12 billion, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $3.74 billion, or $1.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Oracle Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.78 billion or $1.20 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.3% to $10.44 billion from $11.14 billion last year.



Oracle Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $3.78 Bln. vs. $4.07 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.20 vs. $1.16 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.16 -Revenue (Q4): $10.44 Bln vs. $11.14 Bln last year.



