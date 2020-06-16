

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK) - The micro-cap company surged over 46% on Tuesday after hours. InnerWorkings reported a net loss of $2.8 million or $0.15 per share, wider than last year's loss of $2.04 million or $0.04 per share. Gross revenues were $261.4 million, a decrease of 2% from $267.2 million last year.



Groupon Inc. (GRPN) - The coupon service company gained nearly 5% in extended trading Tuesday. Groupon reported a narrower-than-expected loss for the first-quarter while sales also trumped estimates. Groupon reported first-quarter loss of $213.5 million or $7.53 per share, compared to net loss of $42.5 million or $1.49 per share last year. Adjusted loss for the quarter was $46.2 million or $1.63 a share. Sales plunged 35% to $374.2 million due to COVID-19 pandemic. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected loss of $1.91 per share on sales of $369.14 million.



'COVID-19 has had a major impact on our business and we have moved quickly to position Groupon to weather the pandemic and to help our merchants face these unprecedented challenges,' Interim CEO Aaron Cooper said in a statement.



Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) - Shares of the genetic testing services company jumped nearly 10% after bell on Tuesday. Fulgent Genetics announced that it has launched an at-home testing solution for the COVID-19. The company received Emergency Use Authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration for use in the United States. Fulgent Genetics will be offering the testing service through Picture Genetics, the company's consumer-initiated genetic testing platform, beginning next week.



Urban One, Inc. (UONE) - The company tanked over 20% on Tuesday after hours. The company's stock had skyrocketed over 300% on regular trading. The company has now recorded a 9-fold gain in three days. Urban One, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital.



Oracle Corp. (ORCL) - The business software giant slipped 4% in after-hours on Tuesday after reporting a fourth-quarter profit that beat Wall Street estimates, however, revenues fell short of expectations due to COVID-19 pandemic.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ORACLE-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de