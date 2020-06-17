

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan had a merchandise trade deficit of 833.388 billion yen in May, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.



That beat forecasts for a shortfall of 970.8 billion yen following the 930 billion yen deficit in April.



Exports were down 28.3 percent on year, badly missing expectations for a decline of 17.9 percent following the 21.9 percent drop in the previous month.



Imports tumbled an annual 26.2 percent versus expectations for a fall of 15 percent after sinking 7.2 percent a month earlier.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de