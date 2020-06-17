

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen has set the cash settlement to be paid to the minority shareholders in return for the transfer of their shares at 1,551.53 euros per AUDI AG share, AUDI said in a statement.



AUDI stated that the resolution on the transfer will be passed at its next Annual General Meeting, which is expected to take place in July or in August 2020.



Volkswagen confirmed to AUDI its formal request of 28 February 2020 regarding the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of AUDI to Volkswagen.



