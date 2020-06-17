

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - HUGO BOSS (HUGSF.PK) said that it has appointed Daniel Grieder as its chief executive officer for a period of five years starting on June 1, 2021. He will be succeeding Mark Langer, who is leaving the Group on September 30, 2020.



In the interim period, from October 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021, CFO Yves M?ller will serve as the Managing Board's spokesman.



Daniel Grieder (58) has been at home in the fashion industry for over 30 years, most of which he spent in various positions within the TOMMY HILFIGER brand. Since 2014 he has been CEO of Tommy Hilfiger Global & PVH Europe.



