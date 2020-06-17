

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Delivery Hero SE said it reached a share purchase and equity collar agreement to restore its exposure in Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. to about 10.6%. It follows recent capital increases by Just Eat Takeaway.com that had caused Delivery Hero's exposure to reduce to about 10.2%.



Delivery Hero noted that it will purchase additional 0.8 million shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by entering into a purchase agreement with a financial institution that will be financed by a multi-year equity collar transaction. The collar will allow Delivery Hero to protect its balance sheet position and limit the equity downside exposure to the additional shares purchased.



In April 2019 and February 2020, Delivery Hero entered into similar multi-year equity collar transactions with respect to its shareholding in Just Eat Takeaway.com.



