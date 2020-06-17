

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK consumer and producer price data for May. Economists forecast inflation to slow to 0.5 percent from 0.8 percent in April. Output prices are expected to drop 0.9 percent annually versus a 0.7 percent fall in the previous month.



Ahead of the data, the pound showed mixed trading against its major counterparts. While it held steady against the greenback and the yen, it dropped against the euro and the franc.



The pound was worth 134.64 against the yen, 1.1926 against the franc, 1.2552 against the greenback and 0.8982 against the euro at 1:55 am ET.



