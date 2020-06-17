

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Monks Investment Trust Plc (MNKS.L) reported total net return on ordinary activities before taxation of 60.3 million pounds for the year ended 30 April 2020 compared to 199.1 million pounds, prior year. Total net return per ordinary share was 26.50 pence compared to 90.53 pence. On a revenue basis, net return on ordinary activities before taxation rose to 11.3 million pounds from 9.1 million pounds, while net return per ordinary share was 4.24 pence compared to 3.30 pence.



Fiscal year income increased to 26.7 million pounds from 23.3 million pounds, previous year.



The Board recommended that a single final dividend of 2.5 pence should be paid, compared to 1.85 pence last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MONKS INVESTMENT TRUST-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de