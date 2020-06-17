

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose on Wednesday to extend gains from the previous session as signs of more U.S. stimulus and hopes of a global economic recovery outweighed fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections in China.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was up 40 points, or 0.83 percent, at 4,993 after rising 2.8 percent in the previous session.



Automakers traded mixed after industry data showed Europe's car registrations continued to fall sharply in May, but at a softer rate. Renault slid 0.3 percent while Peugeot rose 0.8 percent.



Passenger car sales declined 52.3 percent year-on-year in May, following a 76.3 percent fall in April, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association reported. In March, sales fell 55.1 percent.



Banks BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole rose about 1 percent, while Societe Generale was little changed.



In economic releases, Eurostat data showed that consumer prices in the 19 countries sharing the euro fell by 0.1 percent month-on-month in May, as expected.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de