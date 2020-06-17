

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue Airways is planning to outsource positions at smaller airports across its network and to offer voluntary opt out programs for up to 300 employees, Business Insider reported citing an internal email. The planned transition to a 'full Business Partner model', due to the impact of coronavirus, is expected to begin on October 1.



Under the new plan, JetBlue will lay off staff members and use outside contractors for positions of gate agents and baggage handlers.



The report quoted Mike Parkinson, JetBlue's vice president of airports experience, as saying, 'The continued impact of coronavirus on our industry has left us no choice but to look for new ways to run our airline.'



As per the report, the opt out programs include free travel for up to 9 years, healthcare, and extended pay, depending on the plan, and based on employee's experience. The choices include opt out with perks, opt out with cash, and long-term time off.



Many airlines across the globe are struggling to continue operations and were forced to lay off staff as commercial traffic plummeted after the rapid spread of the coronavirus sharply reduced demand for air travel.



