GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) said that its supervisory board appointed Maurizio Tamagnini as the Chairman and Nicolas Dufourcq as the Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board, respectively, for a 3-year term to expire at the end of the 2023 AGM.



The company's annual General Meeting was took place today in Schiphol, Netherlands.



