

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's consumer price inflation slowed for a second straight month in May, driven by declines in prices in the education and clothing and footwear categories, preliminary data from the National Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, which is meant for EU comparison rose 0.9 percent after a 1.1 percent increase in April. In March, the index had risen 1.1 percent.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 2.4 percent and those of transport rose 2.3 percent. Education costs decreased 9.6 percent and prices of clothing and footwear fell 1.6 percent.



Compared to the previous month, the HICP rose 1.2 percent in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de