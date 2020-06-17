

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Richmond Police Chief Will Smith has resigned taking responsibility for local law enforcement's handling of protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody.



City Mayor Levar Stoney announced at a press conference Tuesday that Smith resigned at his request.



Stoney commended the police chief for his long service with sincerity.



Maj. Jody Blackwell will replace Smith as the interim police chief.



'Interim Chief Blackwell is willing and able to focus on the necessary public safety reforms. He will lead our healing and trust-building within our community,' the Mayor told reporters.



The move comes after a police SUV drove through a group of protesters who were demonstrating near a statue of Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue on Saturday night.



Police officers also fired pepper spray at protesters in the following days.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

