

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (AMKAF.PK,AMKBF.PK) said it expects an EBITDA before restructuring and integration costs for the second-quarter of 2020 slightly above the level for the prior quarter's $1.5 billion.



The market demand in the second quarter of 2020 is developing more favourable than originally expected with volumes downfall for the company now anticipated to be in the range of -15% to -18% for the second-quarter 2020, compared to the initial guidance of -20% to -25%.



'Given the uncertainty on demand recovery in the second half of 2020 as economies are still impacted by COVID-19, the full-year guidance on earnings remains suspended,' the company said.



The company said it will publish its second-quarter interim result on 19 August 2020.



