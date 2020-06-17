

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After selling twenty-year bonds for the first time since 1986 last month, the Treasury Department on Wednesday announced the results of this month's auction of $17 billion worth of twenty-year bonds.



The twenty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 1.314 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.63.



Last month, the Treasury sold $20 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 1.220 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.53.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The reintroduction of the twenty-year bond comes as the government seeks to the extend the time it has to pay off its record debt as deficits skyrocket due in part to the coronavirus crisis.



