

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Stagecoach Group (SGC.L) has agreed for a covenant waiver for the periods ending 31 October 2020 and 1 May 2021 with the group of lending banks for facilities expiring March 2025. As an alternative to the covenants, the Group has agreed minimum liquidity thresholds at 31 October 2020 and 1 May 2021.



The Group stated that it has strong liquidity, with available cash and undrawn, committed bank facilities of over 800 million pounds.



