

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss National Bank's monetary policy announcement will be out at 3:30 am ET Thursday. Economists widely expect the central bank to hold its policy rate and interest on sight deposits at -0.75 percent.



Ahead of the decision, the franc traded mixed against its major rivals. While it fell against the euro, it held steady against the yen and the greenback. Against the pound, it rose.



The franc was worth 1.0678 against the euro, 1.1897 against the pound, 0.9497 against the greenback and 112.58 against the yen at 3:25 am ET.



