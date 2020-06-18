

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wirecard AG (WRCDF.PK) said the auditor EY has informed the company that an audit certificate for financial statements for fiscal 2019 requires additional audits. Two banks, which were managing the escrow accounts since 2019, have not confirmed Trust accounts for third-party business. The trustee, who has been in office since 2019, holds numerous mandates in Asia.



Markus Braun, CEO Wirecard AG, said: 'Previously issued confirmations by the banks were no longer recognised by the auditor. It is currently unclear whether fraudulent transactions to the detriment of Wirecard AG have occurred. Wirecard AG will file a complaint against unknown persons.'



