

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks edged up slightly on Thursday ahead of the Bank of England's rate decision.



Economists widely expect the monetary policy committee of the BoE to expand its quantitative easing by at least GBP 100 billion from the current size of GBP 645 billion. The interest rate is expected to remain at a record low 0.1 percent.



The BoE is scheduled to release its summary and the minutes of the meeting at 7.00 am ET.



The benchmark FTSE 100 rose by 12 points, or 0.20 percent, to 6,266 after rising 0.2 percent the previous day.



Supermarket chain Tesco gained half a percent on news it is selling its Polish business to a Danish group.



Cruise operator Carnival tumbled 3.3 percent ahead of its quarterly earnings release.



Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey lost 4 percent after it raised 522 million pounds ($655.2 million) in a share placing, subscription and retail offer to pursue additional land-acquisition opportunities.



Shares of Wincanton rose over 1 percent after the third-party logistics company announced that it has received an additional contract from Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc.



Oil & gas stocks moved lower while miners were broadly higher. Anglo American advanced 1.8 percent, Antofagasta gained 0.6 percent and Glencore added 0.8 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

