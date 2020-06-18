

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of England's interest rate announcement is due at 7:00 am ET Thursday. Economists widely expect the monetary policy committee of the BoE to expand its quantitative easing by at least GBP 100 billion from the current size of GBP 645 billion. The interest rate is expected to remain at a record low 0.1 percent.



Ahead of the decision, the pound fell against its major rivals.



The pound was worth 0.9000 against the euro, 1.1858 against the franc, 1.2498 against the greenback and 133.79 against the yen at 6:55 am ET.



