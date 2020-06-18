

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's average gross wages grew in May, data from Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.



Average gross wages and salaries increased 1.2 percent year-on-year in April. This was in line with economists' expectation.



On a monthly basis, average gross wages fell 3.1 percent in May.



Average paid employment declined 3.2 percent annually in May and fell 1.4 percent from the previous month.



Average paid employment decreased due to the reduction of part-time employment and end of fixed-term contracts and not extending them - which may be due to the coronavirus pandemic, the agency said.



During the January to May period, average gross wages and salaries increased 4.7 percent. Average paid employment fell 0.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de