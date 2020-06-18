

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly Canada reported that first patient has been enrolled in a phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of baricitinib in hospitalized adults with COVID-19. Lilly expects to enroll 400 patients in the trial, with data expected in the next few months. The study will be conducted in the U.S., Europe and Latin America.



The data from the trial will complement data from the study of baricitinib with remdesivir in the second phase of the adaptive COVID-19 treatment trial run by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.



OLUMIANT (baricitinib) in combination with methotrexate is indicated in Canada for reducing the signs and symptoms of moderate- to severe rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients. The company said studying baricitinib in controlled trials is important in order to better characterize its potential benefits and understand the safety of its use as a COVID-19 treatment.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ELI LILLY-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de