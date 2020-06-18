

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) announced new data examining quality of life, health status, depressive symptoms, work productivity and activity impairment of patients treated with AJOVY during the 12-week open-label extension of the Phase IIIb FOCUS study.



An additional analysis of pooled results from three AJOVY Phase III trials--FOCUS, HALO-Episodic Migraine, HALO-Chronic Migraine-- examined headache- and migraine-related disability based on guidelines set forth by the American Headache Society or AHS.



'Migraine is more than just a headache and profoundly disrupts all aspects of life, including family life, social interactions and workplace success,' said Denisa Hurtukova, MD, Vice President, Head of North America Medical Affairs.



The FOCUS study evaluated quarterly and monthly treatment with AJOVY compared to placebo in adult patients with migraine and documented inadequate response to 2-4 classes of prior preventive treatments.



According to the new data, quality-of-life domain scores and the EQ-5D-5L health status score at the end of the double-blind period and through the end of the open-label extension.



The proportion of patients who experienced a response on the Patient Global Impression of Change or PGIC (rating of moderate to a great deal better) increased from 58% to 64% at the end of the double-blind period to 75% to 77% at the end of the open-label extension.



Depressive symptom scores (based on the PHQ-9) were reduced by 1.6 to 2.4 points by the end of the open-label extension; 4.5% to 20% reductions from baseline were reported in overall health-related work impairment by the end of the open-label extension.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TEVA-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de