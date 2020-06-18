

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity unexpected expanded in the month of June, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia on Thursday.



The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current general activity soared to a positive 27.5 in June from a negative 43.1 in May, with a positive reading indicating an expansion in regional manufacturing activity.



Economists had expected the index to show a much more modest increase to a negative 23.0, which would have still indicated a contraction.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de