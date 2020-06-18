

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) and Maison Valentino Italian luxury brand, said they have filed a joint lawsuit against Buffalo, New York-based Kaitlyn Pan Group, LLC and New York resident Hao Pan for counterfeiting Valentino's iconic Valentino Garavani Rockstud shoes, and offering the infringing products for sale on https://kaitlynpanshoes.com/ and Amazon.com, in violation of Amazon's policies and Valentino's intellectual property rights.



Amazon said it shut down Kaitlyn Pan's seller account in September 2019. Despite multiple notices of infringement and a cease and desist order, Kaitlyn Pan continues to import, distribute, sell, and offer infringing products on https://kaitlynpanshoes.com/. Kaitlyn Pan further attempted to apply for a US trademark for its infringing Valentino Garavani Rockstud shoes, flagrantly and willfully disregarding Valentino's intellectual property.



In line with Amazon's past joint litigation, Valentino will receive any proceeds from this suit. Amazon said it strictly prohibits counterfeit products and, in 2019 alone, invested more than $500 million and had more than 8,000 employees protecting its store from fraud and abuse, including counterfeiting and IP infringing products.



As a result of its efforts, 99.9% of all products viewed by customers on Amazon have not received a valid counterfeit complaint, Amazon said in a statement.



