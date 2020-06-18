

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Retail giant Walmart, Inc. (WMT) opened its cost effective Health Center in Loganville, Georgia.



The opening of Walmart's latest Health Center is part of the remodelling at the Loganville Walmart Supercenter. The center is located at 4221 Atlanta Highway, Suite 101, adjacent to the Supercenter.



The Loganville Walmart Health Center is the third such location the retailer has opened. The first was opened in September 2019 in Dallas, Georgia and the second one in Calhoun, Georgia in January 2020.



Patients have responded favorably to Walmart's low, affordable, transparent pricing for key healthcare services, regardless of a patient's insurance status, the company said.



For operating the Health Center, Walmart has teamed up with several local healthcare partners to provide key primary medical, dental, and behavioral health services, all under one roof. The facility also offers labs, x-ray and diagnostics, counseling, optical and hearing services. They also offer tailored wellness resources and educational programs.



At the Health Center, Walmart Care Hosts and Community Health Workers help customers navigate their visit, understand resources and be a familiar presence for regular visits.



The opening comes amidst the ongoing global pandemic that has exposed the vulnerabilities of the U.S. healthcare system and makes it hard for many families to get the care they need when they need it.



Walmart believes that it can help by bringing quality healthcare to the communities that need it most, with 90 percent of Americans living within 10 miles of a Walmart store. Walmart is looking to grab a big share in the reported $3.6 trillion health spending in the U.S. by exploiting it large customer base across its over 4,750 stores in the U.S.



The Loganville Walmart Supercenter has also launched a new Vision Center and Pharmacy concepts.



Walmart Health plans to open a new prototype at Springdale in Northwest Arkansas that has a smaller footprint. Walmart Health Elm Springs also opens to the public on June 24.



