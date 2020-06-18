

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edwards Fire Safety recalled about 85,000 units of Edwards Mechanical Heat Detectors over failure to alert to fire, a statement by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) showed.



The company said the heat detectors can fail to activate in reaction to rising temperatures, leading to risk of failure to alert consumers to a fire.



The recall involves 15 models of Mechanical Heat Detectors, mounted to walls or ceilings, used indoors to detect elevated temperatures as part of professionally installed fire detection systems for residential homes and businesses. In residential settings, this product is installed in kitchens, attics and garages for property protection.



The heat detectors do not detect smoke or make an audible sound, but rather act as sensors that trigger fire alarms or security panels when elevated heat is detected.



The company is yet to receive any reports of incidents or injuries involving the mechanical heat detectors.



The company advised consumers to immediately contact a fire or security alarm professional for free a replacement and installation of the heat detector.



The heat detectors were manufactured in China and imported in to the U.S. by Bradenton, Florida-based Edwards Fire Safety. They were sold at Edwards' distributors, electrical wholesalers, contractors, and fire safety professionals across the U.S. from January 1979 through May 2018 for between $6 and $7 per unit.



