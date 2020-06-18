

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that New York City is is set to enter Phase 2 of reopening on Monday.



After nearly three months of lockdown, services including outdoor dining, retail shops, car dealerships and hair salons will be available for the public.



Places of worship will be able to open as well, with limited capacity, while large gatherings are banned.



Office workers in finance, insurance, real estate and professional service sectors will be allowed to join duty under new health guidelines.



Business restrictions will continue for malls, gyms, fitness centers, movie theaters, restaurant and bar service.



Cuomo's announcement at a news conference Wednesday came as a surprise as it was in contrast to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's statement that Phase 2 could be pushed back until next month.



The Governor also announced that Mid-Hudson Valley is on track to enter Phase Three of reopening on June 23 and Long Island on June 24.



Cuomo claimed that New York, the worst-hit U.S. state, reached the lowest percentage of positive COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began. Out of the 59,341 tests conducted in New York State Tuesday, only 567, or less than one percent, were positive, according to data provided by him.



The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state dropped to 1,479, the lowest level since March 20, and the coronavirus death toll fell to 17, the lowest number since the outbreak began, he said.



'We once again have demonstrated that we've gone from the worst infection rate in the country to the best infection rate in the county,' Cuomo told reporters.



