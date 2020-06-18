Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 634 internationalen Medien
NEWS-BOMBE: Big Pharma und diese Pilz-Firma!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J5XB ISIN: US51817R1068 Ticker-Symbol: LFL 
Frankfurt
18.06.20
17:59 Uhr
1,260 Euro
-0,110
-8,03 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
LATAM AIRLINES GROUP SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LATAM AIRLINES GROUP SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3201,49019:39
2,4002,80010.06.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LATAM AIRLINES
LATAM AIRLINES GROUP SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LATAM AIRLINES GROUP SA ADR1,260-8,03 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.