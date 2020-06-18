

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the lackluster performance seen in the previous session, stocks continued to experience choppy trading on Thursday. The major averages bounced back and forth across the unchanged line before closing mixed for the second straight day.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq closed higher for the fifth straight session, rising 32.52 points or 0.3 percent to 9,943.05. The S&P 500 also inched up 1.85 points or 0.1 percent to 3,115.34, while the Dow dipped 39.51 points or 0.2 percent to 26,080.10.



The perpetuation of the choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders digest a mixed batch of U.S. economic data.



Before the start of trading, the Labor Department released a report showing first-time claims for unemployment benefits fell by much less than expected in the week ended June 13th.



The Labor Department said initial jobless claims dropped to 1.508 million, a decrease of 58,000 from the previous week's upwardly revised level of 1.566 million.



Economists had expected jobless claims to tumble to 1.300 million from the 1.542 million originally reported for the previous week.



Noting the latest weekly decrease reflects the smallest decline since claims began retreating from their late March peak, economists at Oxford Economics said, 'The latest jobless claims data reminds us that significant stress remains in the labor market.'



Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve released a separate report showing an unexpected expansion in regional manufacturing activity in the month of June.



The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current general activity soared to a positive 27.5 in June from a negative 43.1 in May, with a positive reading indicating an expansion in regional manufacturing activity.



Economists had expected the index to show a much more modest increase to a negative 23.0, which would have still indicated a contraction.



The Conference Board also released a report showing its reading on leading economic indicators rebounded by more than expected in the month of May.



The Conference Board said its leading economic index jumped by 2.8 percent in May after plunging by 6.1 percent in April and 7.5 percent in March. Economists had expected the index to climb by 1.7 percent.



Ataman Ozyildirim, Senior Director of Economic Research at The Conference Board, noted the rebound by the leading index was primarily due to initial jobless claims pulling back well off the record high set in late March.



'The improvements in labor markets, housing permits, and stock prices also buoyed the LEI, but new orders in manufacturing, consumers' outlook on the economy, and the Leading Credit Index still point to weak economic conditions,' Ozyildirim said.



He added, 'The breadth and depth of the decline in the LEI between February and April suggest the economy at large will remain in recession territory in the near term.'



Lingering concerns about a second wave of coronavirus infections also kept traders on the sidelines amid a rising number of cases in Beijing as well as several U.S. states.



Beijing has reportedly closed schools and canceled flights to contain the latest coronavirus outbreak, which has purportedly led to more than 100 new confirmed cases.



Meanwhile, CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University found ten U.S. states are seeing their highest seven-day average of new coronavirus cases per day since the pandemic started.



CNN said the states seeing record-high averages are Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina and Texas.



The rising number of new cases in Oklahoma has not dissuaded President Donald Trump from plans to hold a massive indoor rally in Tulsa on Saturday.



Sector News



Most of the major sectors showed only modest moves on the day, contributing to another lackluster performance on Wall Street.



Oil stocks showed a strong move to the upside, however, with the NYSE Arca Oil Index climbing by 1.4 percent. The strength in the sector came as the price of crude oil for July delivery jumped $0.88 to $38.84 a barrel.



Significant strength was also visible among natural gas stocks, as reflected by the 1.4 percent gain posted by the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index.



Software stocks also turned in a strong performance, resulting in a 1.4 percent advance by the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index.



On the other hand, gold stocks saw considerable weakness on the day, dragging the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index down by 1.7 percent. The weakness in the sector came as the price of gold for August delivery fell $4.50 to $1,731.10 an ounce.



Housing and commercial real estate stocks also showed notable moves to the downside, with the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index and the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index both falling by 1.2 percent.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.5 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index edged down by 0.1 percent.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dropped by 0.5 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both slid by 0.8 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries extended the modest upward move seen in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 3.9 basis points to 0.694 percent.



Looking Ahead



A lack of major U.S. economic data may keep some traders on the sidelines on Friday, although comments by several Federal Reserve officials are likely to attract some attention.



