

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall consumer prices in Japan were up 0.1 percent on year in May, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - in line with expectations and unchanged from the April reading.



Core consumer prices, which exclude volatile food prices, sank 0.2 percent on year. That missed expectations for a fall of 0.1 percent and was unchanged from the previous month's reading.



Individually, annual prices were up for food, housing, furniture, clothing and medical care; prices were down for fuel, transportation and education.



On a monthly basis, both overall inflation and core CPI were flat.



