

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) is again in discussions with potential buyers of its Speedway gas-stations, after recently postponing the spin-off of the unit, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



According to the report, possible buyers include Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., It couldn't be determined how much the business might fetch, but Marathon indicated last fall that it could be worth between $15 billion and $18 billion.



