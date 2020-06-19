

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (FMTX) announced the pricing of initial public offering of 13.88 million shares at $20.00 per share, above the expected range of $16 to $18. The offering is expected to close on June 23, 2020.



The company has originally planned to offer 11.76 million shares of its common stock.



Forma Therapeutics shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on June 19, 2020 under the ticker symbol 'FMTX.'



The company expects offering gross proceeds of the offering, before expenses, to be approximately $277.6 million.



In addition, Forma has granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,082,352 shares of common stock at initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



Jefferies, SVB Leerink and Credit Suisse are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.



