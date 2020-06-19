

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening on a mixed note Friday as investors fret about rising coronavirus infections in Brazil, some U.S. states and other regions. Expectations of aid from central bank may help limit the downside, if any.



Asian markets rose modestly and the dollar headed for its best week in a month, while gold held steady.



Oil prices rose after the members of OPEC and its allies promised to comply with their production cut deal and global oil traders Vitol and Trafigura said demand was recovering.



Virus worries persist despite a Chinese health expert saying that a recent virus outbreak in Beijing is under control.



Mainland China reported 32 new coronavirus cases as of the end of June 18, 25, up from 28 confirmed cases reported a day earlier, according to China's National Health Commission. Elsewhere, U.S. Texas, California, Arizona and Florida all reported record spikes in cases.



In economic releases, retail sales and public sector finance figures from the U.K. are due later in the session, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



Across the Atlantic, a lack of major U.S. economic data may keep some traders on the sidelines, although comments by several Federal Reserve officials are likely to attract some attention.



U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as worries of a possible second coronavirus wave persisted and the number of jobless claims came in higher than expected.



On the positive side, readings on regional manufacturing activity and leading economic indicators topped forecasts.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.3 percent to extend gains for the fifth straight session and the S&P 500 finished marginally higher, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.2 percent.



European markets ended off their day's lows on Thursday after the Bank of England added another £100 billion to its quantitative easing program in a bid to shore up the U.K. economy.



The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 0.7 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both shed around 0.8 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped half a percent.



