

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK retail sales and public sector net borrowing figures for May. Economists forecast retail sales volume to rise 5.7 percent on month in May, reversing an 18.1 percent decrease in April.



Ahead of the data, the pound rose against its major rivals.



The pound was worth 0.9011 against the euro, 1.1828 against the franc, 1.2443 against the greenback and 132.91 against the yen at 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de