

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fresh Express announced that it is recalling a limited quantity of Southwest Chopped Kit, citing the presence of undeclared allergens.



The recall involves Fresh Express 11.5-ounce Southwest Chopped Kit with production codes G163B10A and G163B10B, UPC code 0 71279 30602 5 and use-by date of June 29. They were distributed between June 12 and June 18 in 11 states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, and North Carolina, among others.



No other Fresh Express products are included in the recall.



The company said the affected product contains undeclared wheat, soy, cashews, and coconut. During a single production run, incorrect condiment packets were placed into Southwest Chopped Kit bags. Due to this, the allergens wheat, soy, cashews, and coconut are not properly declared.



The consumption of undisclosed allergens could cause allergic reactions in some individuals, and could be life-threatening in some cases.



However, the company has not received any report of illness related to the recalled product.



In similar incidents, Nestle USA, a division of Swiss food major Nestlé, in early June recalled certain Lean Cuisine Fettuccini Alfredo products for the presence of undeclared soy, a known allergen.



citing the presence of undeclared soy, Evans Food Group Ltd. in mid-May called back ready-to-eat or RTE pork skin products, and New Seasons Market in early February recalled Grab N' Go Vegetarian Lasagna w/ Gluten-Free Pasta.



In March, Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. recalled H-E-B-branded Tuscan Herb salad kit citing possible presence of undeclared allergens such as peanut, wheat, soy and tree nuts.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de