

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) announced the company and Sunwoda Electric Vehicle Battery Co. Ltd. will consider joint development of next-generation vehicle batteries for Nissan's e-POWER vehicles. The companies will also discuss the development of a production system for these batteries. Nissan and Sunwoda plan to conclude a final agreement by the end of the current year.



Separately, Nissan Motor Co announced details of additional production adjustments at its manufacturing facilities in Japan in June and July due to COVID-19. At Tochigi Plant, vehicle production will be suspended on July 3, 6, 10, 13, 17, 20, 23 and 24. At Oppama Plant, vehicle production will be suspended on July 20 and 27.



