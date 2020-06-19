

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Sanofi said that the National Medical Products Administration or NMPA in China has approved Dupixent or dupilumab for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in adults whose disease is not adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies or when those therapies are not advisable.



Atopic dermatitis is a chronic inflammatory disease that often appears as a rash on the skin. Moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis is characterized by rashes that can potentially cover much of the body, and can include intense, persistent itching, skin dryness and skin lesions including cracking, redness or darkness, crusting and oozing.



Dupixent will be available in China in a 300 mg dose as a pre-filled syringe. Dupixent is intended for injection under the skin (subcutaneous injection) and is given every other week following an initial loading dose. Dupixent can be used with or without topical corticosteroids.



Dupixent is currently approved in the U.S., Europe, Japan and other countries around the world for use in specific patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, as well as certain patients with asthma or CRSwNP in different age populations.



