

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Perrigo Co. plc (PRGO) announced Friday that it has reached a definitive agreement to sell its U.K.-based non-core generic prescription pharmaceuticals business to a U.K.-headquartered private equity firm for 156 million British pounds or about $195 million in cash.



This transaction, which was signed and closed on the same day, represents another step in Perrigo's transformation to a consumer-focused self-care company.



Perrigo's U.K.-based Rosemont Pharmaceuticals is a generic prescription pharmaceuticals manufacturer focused on liquid medicines.



