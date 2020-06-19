

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Hope of possible economic recovery is adding optimism to investor sentiments. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher. Asian shares finished positive, while European shares are trading up.



A slew of Fed speeches is likely to attract investors' attention on Friday.



As of 8.25 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 326.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 34.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 99.00 points.



The U.S. major indices closed higher on Thursday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq closed higher for the fifth straight session, rising 32.52 points or 0.3 percent to 9,943.05. The S&P 500 also inched up 1.85 points or 0.1 percent to 3,115.34, while the Dow dipped 39.51 points or 0.2 percent to 26,080.10.



On the economic front, the Department of Commerce's Current Account report that tracks cross-border trade for the first quarter is expected at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $104.9 billion, compared to a surplus of $109.8 billion in the prior quarter.



The Baker Hughes North American rig count for the week will be issued at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North American Rig Count 300 and the U.S. Rig Count was 279.



Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak in a 'Building a Resilient Workforce' live-streamed Cleveland Fed video-conference event at 1.00 pm ET. Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester also to participate. Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren will speak at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce on the U.S. economy and current financial conditions at 10.15 am ET.



Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles to speak at the Women in Housing and Finance Foundation Zoom-streamed event on stress testing at 12.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks rose on Friday. Chinese shares rose, a day after policymakers pledged to maintain ample financial system liquidity in the second half of the year. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index climbed 28.32 points, or 0.96 percent, to 2,967.63, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 0.73 percent at 24,643.89.



Japanese shares advanced on hopes of an economic recovery. The Nikkei average rose by 123.33 points, or 0.55 percent, to 22,478.79 while the broader Topix index closed marginally lower at 1,582.80.



Australian markets hit a more than one-week high. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index edged up by 6.10 points to 5,942.60, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up by 9.70 points at 6,061.60.



European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is adding 66.33 points or 1.34 percent. The German DAX is gaining 158.70 points or 1.27 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is progressing 83.16 points or 1.33 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is gaining 94.63 points or 0.91 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 1.37 percent.



