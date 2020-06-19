

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) responded to the Regional Court of Düsseldorf's recent determination concluding that third-party cell technology contained in certain JinkoSolar modules, no longer in production, infringes a patent held by Hanwha Q CELLS.



'We respectfully disagree with the recent decision of the Düsseldorf court, which did not take any independent expert evidence and based its decision on one sided allegations,' said Kangping Chen, CEO of JinkoSolar.



JinkoSolar believes the Düsseldorf court came to an erroneous conclusion and will appeal the decision. JinkoSolar is also challenging the Hanwha patent's validity at the European Patent Office.



JinkoSolar continues to believe that Hanwha's claims are without merit and were brought solely to slow down its business momentum.



Importantly, the scope and impact of the Düsseldorf court's decision is limited to Germany. Additionally, the decision relates to third-party cells included in older versions of JinkoSolar-branded modules which are no longer in production. As such, the decision has no impact on current JinkoSolar customers, and JinkoSolar may continue to import and sell modules that use its own cell technology to customers in Germany.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

